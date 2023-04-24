Rapid City man sentenced for possession of child pornography

Matthew Shawn Buchko could have served a maximum of 20 years, but was sentenced to 10 years in...
Matthew Shawn Buchko could have served a maximum of 20 years, but was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Matthew Shawn Buchko, 40, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Monday for the possession and receipt of child pornography.

Prosecutors say there were 10,400 images of children under the age of 12 found on multiple devices.

Buchko had images of one local girl whose photos appeared to be taken off Facebook, and some of the images were cropped to show just her. These were significant because Buchko also had a folder labeled ‘look-alikes’ which featured pornographic images of other children who resembled the local girl.

The photos were described as sadistic.

Prosecutors requested he serves 11 years behind bars.

Buchko’s defense requested the minimum five-year sentence. They claimed he has health issues, and was beaten in jail, and are concerned this will happen again. He did write a 14-page letter to the judge claiming his innocence.

Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced him to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervision.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Hare, 27 of Rapid City, is charged with felony hit and run following the death of...
Man charged with felony hit and run, resulted in death
Student organization 'Young Americans for Liberty'
A student organization at Black Hills State University is raising their voices
A mother and daughter died in this December 2022 train/truck accident south of Harrisburg,...
Fatal train crash highlights lack of railroad crossing protections in South Dakota
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
The meteor that likely caused a sonic boom in Indiana was captured by the home security system...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sonic boom likely caused by meteor alarms residents in Indiana

Latest News

This highway is also a bus stop for children in the nearby mobile homes.
Sturgis parents concerned about school bus stop safety
Possible
Shower chances move in for the week
Artists are welcomed in Art Alley, as long as they have a permit for their work.
Calling all artists, ignite a conversation with your talents at Art Alley
This month is very significant to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office because April is...
For Sexual & Crime Assault Awareness Pennington County Sheriff's Office helps victims find justice