Noem featured on ‘Real Women’ koozie
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem is on a beverage cooler that features ‘real women of politics’ in a clear parody of a partnership between Bud Light and a transgender influencer.
The koozies are being sold on Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sander’s website at a price of $15 for a set of two. The beverage coolers feature Noem, Huckabee Sanders, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, all republican politicians.
The merchandise is a clear nod to the recent controversy over Bud Light’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, which launched on April 1 when Mulvaney posted a video on Instagram showing herself cracking open a can of Bud Light, one with the hashtag #budlightpartner.
The Anheuser-Busch InBev company received criticism about the partnership, with consumers demonstrating boycotts of the beverage online.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.