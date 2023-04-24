Noem featured on ‘Real Women’ koozie

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem is on a beverage cooler that features ‘real women of politics’ in a clear parody of a partnership between Bud Light and a transgender influencer.

The koozies are being sold on Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sander’s website at a price of $15 for a set of two. The beverage coolers feature Noem, Huckabee Sanders, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, all republican politicians.

The merchandise is a clear nod to the recent controversy over Bud Light’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, which launched on April 1 when Mulvaney posted a video on Instagram showing herself cracking open a can of Bud Light, one with the hashtag #budlightpartner.

The Anheuser-Busch InBev company received criticism about the partnership, with consumers demonstrating boycotts of the beverage online.

