A nice start to the week; cooler and showery Tuesday.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be pleasant with warmer temperatures and partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

The first of two storm system will drop southeast across Wyoming later today and tonight. Scattered rain and snow showers will develop in Wyoming tonight and spread southeast. The best chance of measurable precipitation will be in eastern Wyoming and southwest South Dakota into Tuesday.

Wednesday will be mostly dry, but more showers are likely Thursday and Friday.

Right now it looks like nice weather next weekend with highs near normal, and only a very small chance of a shower.

