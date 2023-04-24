Hardhats sweep Fargo in season-opening series

STM lights up scoreboard against Douglas
By Ben Burns
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Post 22 Hardhats have picked up right where they left off from last season as they captured three straight wins against Fargo Post 400. Plus, St. Thomas More had a lightning-fast start to their game against Douglas at McKeague Field. Ben Burns breaks down highlights from both games.

