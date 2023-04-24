Calling all artists, ignite a conversation with your talents at Art Alley

Artists are welcomed in Art Alley, as long as they have a permit for their work.
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Interested visual artists, an individual, or groups are invited by the Rapid City Arts Council to come to ignite conversation through public art,. from June – August, artists will have a paid opportunity to paint public murals at Art Alley.

Project Dates

Artists selected must complete their mural by one of the following dates:

  • Friday, June 2 (8ft x 8ft Mural)
  • Friday, July 7 (10ft x 12ft Mural)
  • Friday, August 4 (9ft x12ft Mural)

Proposal Due Dates

We will consider all proposals submitted before July 10, 2023. If you would like to aim for a specific date, please be sure to submit your proposal before the corresponding due date.

  • To be considered for June 2 – submit before May 8
  • To be considered for July 7 – submit before June 5
  • To be considered for August 4 – submit before July 10

Mural Specifications

  • Mural spaces vary in size from 8 feet x 8 feet to 9 feet x 12 feet
  • Artists may use any medium that is appropriate for outdoor murals, but it must be approved by RCAC through the submission process.

This “Conversation Ignitor” series of public murals is made possible through a grant from the Change Network. A public artist reception will be held for each completed mural during Downtown Art Walks on First Fridays, June-August.

Our goal is to protect these murals for display throughout the summer months, though we cannot always prevent unapproved repainting over Art Alley walls. Permits for painting in these mural spaces will not be re-released until December 2023 at the soonest.

