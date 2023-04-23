Kick off at the Trailhouse in Custer: all wild women welcome

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills Parks & Forests Association is teaming up with local Custer businesses, The Trailhouse, and the South Dakota Outdoor Shop to launch a women’s outdoor skills programming called the Wild Women Coalition. They are hosting a Kick-off Event on Saturday, May 13, at the Trailhouse, 148 Gordon St. Custer, SD.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., expert instructors will provide a preview of their classes, which include outdoor photography, mindfulness and nature journaling, fire building, and more. The South Dakota Outdoor Shop will host a happy hour party following the lunch provided by the Custer Beacon.

Participants must be at least 12 years old and accompanied by an adult if younger than 18. The cost is $45 for BHPFA members and $60 for non-members, pre-registration is required. For out-of-town visitors, the SoDak Base Camp is offering a special price for the weekend on their short-term rentals.

Visit www.blackhillsparks.org to learn more.

