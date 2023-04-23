Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(CNN) – Scientists got a surprise after a 14-foot hammerhead shark washed ashore with pups on an Alabama beach.
Authorities in Orange Beach said that after the shark washed up last week, researchers discovered it had been pregnant with 40 shark pups.
Scientists said it’s unclear how the shark died.
Staff with the city’s coastal resources group called the large shark a rare find and unique case study.
