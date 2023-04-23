Drug suspect takes off with sheriff’s meth after sting fails

A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to...
A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to a California sheriff's department after an undercover sting went wrong, authorities said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds (27 kilograms) of methamphetamine belonging to a California sheriff’s department after an undercover sting went wrong, authorities said.

The Press-Enterprise reported Friday that the Sheriff’s Department in Riverside County, southeast of Los Angeles, is now trying to get its drugs back.

Authorities set up the sting Wednesday in an attempt to identify drug traffickers. Undercover deputies met with the suspect for the drug sale, and the suspect later drove away, the newspaper reported.

Deputies from the gang task force then attempted to pull over the suspect, who refused to yield and sped off, the department said in a statement.

“Due to the high speeds and suspect’s disregard for public safety, deputies lost sight of the vehicle,” the statement said.

In response to an emailed request for comment sent by The Associated Press, the sheriff’s department declined to release additional details.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Hare, 27 of Rapid City, is charged with felony hit and run following the death of...
Man charged with felony hit and run, resulted in death
NDN Collective
NDN Collective says RCAS has created school-to-prison pipeline
Student organization 'Young Americans for Liberty'
A student organization at Black Hills State University is raising their voices
AT&T towers are now available to enhance cell service for first responders and customers.
Cell phone company creates more towers to help first responders
The turtle suffered severe fractures to the upper portion of its shell. The body cavity could...
Turtle recovering after being hit by a car while ‘looking for love’ during mating season

Latest News

Bed Bath & Beyond said it has filed for bankruptcy protection.
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
Charles Smith, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two...
Man, 18, charged after fatal road rage shooting in Missouri, prosecutors say
The governor says violent crime in Jackson has made it necessary to expand where Capitol Police...
Mississippi governor signs bill to expand police control
Police say the shooters drove through the block and indiscriminately fired upon people in a...
Police: 12-year-old girl, 7 others shot at multiple locations in DC neighborhood