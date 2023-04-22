Simone Biles marries Jonathan Owens: ‘Love you, husband’

Simone Biles attends the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York.
Simone Biles attends the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is married.

People reports Biles, 26, officially tied the knot with Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, 27.

On Saturday, Biles and Owens shared the news along with several photos on social media.

The pair can be seen exchanging vows in what appears to be a courthouse wedding.

Biles wore a tiered white gown, while Owens sported a tan suit.

“My person, forever ❤️💍,” Owens shared online with Biles replying, “I love you, husband.”

The newlyweds got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year. They started dating in 2020.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Hare, 27 of Rapid City, is charged with felony hit and run following the death of...
Man charged with felony hit and run, resulted in death
NDN Collective
NDN Collective says RCAS has created school-to-prison pipeline
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Deer mounted
Disease is causing a decline in area’s deer population
Black Hawk Rd in South Dakota
A small Black Hills area is putting in work to become a city

Latest News

In this photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, former U.S. Navy coxswain Howard "Ken" Potts...
Ken Potts, one of last 2 USS Arizona survivors, dies at 102
FILE - The cruiser Celebrity Equinox, built by the shipyard Meyer in Papenburg, Germany, goes...
Cruise line let passenger’s body decompose, lawsuit says
This handout photo released by Telegram Channel of Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov...
After Russia bombs own city, explosive found at same site
FILE - Officers from the state-run Capitol Police and the city-run Jackson Police Department...
NAACP sues Mississippi over ‘separate and unequal policing’