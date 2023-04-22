Join the fun at the 29th Annual Taste of Spearfish

Food is served up at a past Taste of Spearfish event.
By Ezra Garcia
Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Monday, April 24, attend the 29th Annual Taste of Spearfish with the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Spearfish Park Pavilion. This is your opportunity to sample a wide range of local specialties in one convenient location. Bring your loved ones and come hungry!

This year’s participating vendors include Antuñez Cuisine, Buffalo Jump Saloon & Steakhouse, Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant, Latchstring Restaurant, Killian’s, Lucky’s 13 Pub, Miller Creek Pub, Millstone Family Restaurant, Nonna’s Kitchen, Original Spearfish Breakfast House, Party time Liquor & Queen City Liquor, Phillips 66 Exit 8 & 14, and Spearfish Brewing.

Admission is $5.00/person (5 and under free), and food tickets are $1.00 each. Tickets can be used to purchase samples of each participating business’s specialties. Samples of one to four tickets are available for purchase at the event.

For more information, call the Spearfish Chamber at (605) 642-2626.

