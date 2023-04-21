Todd County teacher indicted for child pornography

A South Dakota teacher is facing child pornography charges after an FBI investigation led...
A South Dakota teacher is facing child pornography charges after an FBI investigation led agents to his PayPal account.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. FRANCIS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota teacher is facing child pornography charges after an FBI investigation led agents to his PayPal account.

Earlier this month, a grand jury indicted 33-year-old Charles Reambonanza, a science teacher at St. Francis Indian School according to his LinkedIn page and the school’s website.

According to court documents, he was in possession of two computers and two cell phones containing child pornography. If convicted, the federal charge carries a maximum sentence of ten years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deer mounted
Disease is causing a decline in area’s deer population
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Black Hawk Rd in South Dakota
A small Black Hills area is putting in work to become a city
NDN Collective
NDN Collective says RCAS has created school-to-prison pipeline
New Tazewell Goodwill hoping to reunite family with stuffed bear with late mother’s heartbeat
Thrift store hopes girl’s stuffed bear with recording of late mother’s heartbeat can be found

Latest News

Deadwood Job Fair
Deadwood’s second annual job fair has a variety of positions
Deadwood Mountain Grand's second ACM award nomination.
Deadwood resort nominated to win a Country Music Association Award
Teachers hand out bagels to parents and students for Month of the Military Child.
Teachers & students Purple Up for Month of the Military Child
Deadwood’s second annual job fair has a variety of positions
Deadwood’s second annual job fair has a variety of positions