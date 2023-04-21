Pro choice advocates hosted a signing event for women’s rights

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Sisters United and the Black Hills State University Democratic Club joined together at the Student Union, encouraging people to sign a petition to restore the right to abortion access in South Dakota.

“We had two elections on the ballot to actually save Roe in the state 2006 and 2008, and the voters chose overwhelmingly to keep Roe as our standard Pro rights. Since then, Dobbs came through, and so immediately our trigger locked went right into place,” said Leah Boothamley for United Sisters.

The Supreme court overruled Roe v. Wade in June 2022, eliminating the right to an abortion after almost 50 years in a 6-3 ruling.

“I know oppression when I see it, and this is a form of that, and just because it doesn’t affect me doesn’t mean that it’s not important it affects women, and that’s important to me,” said Christian Fierro for Black Hills State Democratic Club.

Boothamley says access to abortion may have saved her life after she had complications during a rough pregnancy due to underlying health issues.

“My husband and I have a 14 year oldnson, and I almost died in child birth, and we accidentally got pregnant many years later, because birth control and condoms are not a guarantee so as a married couple, in order to change my life, I had to make the choice to have an abortion,” said Boothamley.

Organizers say if you’d like get more involved, the Sisters United office in Spearfish will be open Mondays starting in May.

“I will fight and have hope for change for the future, and I hope this truly makes a difference, and I think it already has and I hope we just keep going further with it,” said Fierro.

