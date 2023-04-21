Peep this: Rapid City Public Library hosts annual diorama contest

The dioramas should be no larger than a shoe box and submissions can be entered until April 23.
(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People either love or hate peeps marshmallows.

If you lean toward tossing the candy in the trash the Rapid City Public Library’s Peeps Diorama Contest gives you another use for them.

Using the marshmallow treat, people are tasked with creating a scene inspired by their favorite books, characters, or community-themed story.

The library says the dioramas should be the size of a shoe box and the contest is open to people of all ages.

If you don’t want to head to the grocery store just for Peeps, people can stop by the library to pick up a free pack to start creating with.

“We’ve had things like the Little Mer-peep and Beauty and the Peep instead of the traditional. So, anything that your mind can think of, as long as its family appropriate we’re happy to have it in the library and happy to have it as part of the contest,” said Aly Quinn, events coordinator for the Rapid City Public Library.

The last day to enter dioramas into the contest is Sunday, April 23.

The dioramas can be viewed at the Rapid City Public Library or by heading to their Facebook page starting April 24.

