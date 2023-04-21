NDN Collective says RCAS has created school-to-prison pipeline

NDN Collective
NDN Collective(NDN Collective)
By Keith Grant
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - NDN Collective says this year, more than ever, students and parents have experienced racism at Rapid City Area Schools.

NDN Collective questions the RCAS zero-tolerance racism policy. They say if the policy were enforced, they would not hear about racism in the schools, every day. For instance, NDN Collective says the diversion program is creating a school-to-prison pipeline. Where students are sent to a School Resource Officer (SRO) to solve an issue, rather than with school administration.

“Criminalizing students that otherwise would just be maybe in-school suspension if it was extreme. Many are being diverted into the SRO process that it’s alarming and at times seems illegal,” says Andy Iron Shell, a community organizer with NDN Collective.

Iron Shell says the big goal is to have an Indigenous student representative who acts as a liaison to the school, giving students a safe option to share instances of racism.

NDN Collective held a town hall, “Rapid City vs Racism,” on Thursday, and RCAS leaders were invited. NDN Collective says the town hall was to create a supportive place with constructive discussions.

At this time RCAS has not responded for comment. The school’s discrimination policy also could not be located.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deer mounted
Disease is causing a decline in area’s deer population
K-9 drug detection dog Becky found drugs in a stranded motorist's car.
Note to drug runners: gas up!
Black Hawk Rd in South Dakota
A small Black Hills area is putting in work to become a city
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said it has worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation...
After Alabama birthday shooting, hope and frustration
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge

Latest News

A shelf in Puffy's dispensary with multiple strains of marijuana.
Medical marijuana expands to Sturgis with new dispensary
Super easy, flavor dish using common pantry ingredients.
Cooking with Eric - Quick Italian Skillet Dish
Rapid City Airport sees increased numbers of passengers.
Rapid City Regional Airport reports a record-breaking first quarter
The professional music ensemble blends old and new traditional Ukrainian folk melodies to teach...
Teaching about different Eastern European culture through music