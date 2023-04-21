Medical marijuana expands to Sturgis with new dispensary

A shelf in Puffy's dispensary with multiple strains of marijuana.
A shelf in Puffy's dispensary with multiple strains of marijuana.(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Medical marijuana is a growing industry in South Dakota and Thursday Sturgis welcomed a new competitor to the trade.

Puffy’s dispensary opened its Sturgis doors to patients Thursday with an honorary ribbon-cutting ceremony.

People with a medical marijuana card will be able to purchase a variety of products ranging from flowers to THC concentrates. Owner Kittrick Jeffries says medical marijuana can be an alternative to painkillers which have created an addiction problem for many people.

“I know that there are some issues with opioids and overdoses and things like that this is just a safer alternative for patients and it’s just wonderful that we are able to open on the national cannabis holiday,” said Jeffries.

Puffy’s is the first medical marijuana dispensary in Sturgis. Puffy’s already has two locations in Rapid City, but Jeffries says this location will better serve those in the Northern Hills by reducing the amount of time it takes patients to get to a store. Additionally, Jeffries says this location fills a gap in a growing community.

“The Northern Hills has a great community we’ve seen that with a couple of other dispensaries that have opened up in Lead, Deadwood, Spearfish, Belle Fourche, and even Newell. We’re just very fortunate to be a part of this Northern Hills cannabis community,” said Jeffries.

Jefferies says he hopes to see patients in Sturgis and the surrounding areas stop by and recommends those curious about switching to the drug speak with their physician to get a medical card.

