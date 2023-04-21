Deadwood’s second annual job fair has a variety of positions

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - The city of Deadwood is hosting its 2nd annual job fair at the city’s welcome center. The event is neutral, with no pressure location for employers and potential employees to connect.

Lee Harstad is the executive director for Deadwood Chamber of Commerce and says during last year’s event, nearly everyone that attended got a job on the spot. Around 20 businesses and organizations were at Thursday’s event.

There was a wide range of job opportunities on display, including everything from gaming to maintenance.

“You’re going to find positions, everything from retail sales to cleaning rooms, to cooking in kitchens, cocktail bartending, event management positions,” said Louis Lalonde, president of Deadwood’s Chamber of Commerce.

Harstad went on to say that this event has been great for Deadwood, and they will continue the event in the future.

