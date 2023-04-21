Deadwood resort nominated to win a Country Music Association Award

For the second year in a row, the Deadwood Mountain Grand has been nominated for a country music association award.
By Madison Newman
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - For the second year in a row, the Deadwood Mountain Grand has been nominated for a country music association award.

The resort has been nominated for “casino theater of the year” at the 58th annual CMA’s. Other nominees include venues in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Florida.

Over the years, the event center has hosted Willie Nelson, the Oak Ridge Boys, and this year’s CMA co-host, Dolly Parton.

”Overall you know, these nominations are a huge testament to the love and support we receive from our fans, friends, and even our extended DMG family, and we are forever grateful,” said Alexandra Steeter, creative media manager for Deadwood Mountain Grand.

“We’re just really excited to have this nomination again, and be alongside other great venues in country music,” said executive assistant Grace Toepfer.

Toepfer says the resort is very excited, and they love being able to bring national and local artists to the venue. They are looking forward to hosting many more great artists in the future, and are hoping they can win the CMA this year.

