Teaching about different Eastern European culture through music

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - A single melody can have various layers, especially when it comes to the arrangement of the melodies and rhythms. Mix in a bit of passion along with old and new traditional Eastern European culture, and you’ve got a musical experience that tells the story of a country in turmoil.

Just like the intricately woven beaded necklace the Gerdan-Kaleidoscope of World Music ensemble is named after, during their performance they weave their audience through different colors and shapes of traditional Ukrainian culture.

“It’s like we are taking them on a trip to Eastern Europe, to Ukraine, with those instruments,” said Gerdan-Kaleidoscope of World Music ensemble performer Dr. Andrei Pidkivka. “Those instruments took me about 25 years to collect.”

Teaching adults and children about a country many only started hearing about because of the Russo-Ukrainian War.

“I think it’s more important to share our music now because of the way people only know about Ukraine through the war,” said Gerdan-Kaleidoscope of World Music ensemble performer Dr. Solomia Gorokhivska.

When it comes to performing for the younger audience, sparking that curiosity in them to learn more about another country’s culture or simply having them experience the music and add to their life experience is why they take the opportunity to teach and play for those students.

“I’m so happy to share this opportunity, this love of music, and the Ukrainian culture with them,” said Pidkivka.

“We want them to be curious; we want them to know who we are. We will play them our music, and if they like it, they will remember it. If they remember it, they will ask their mom and dad if they can learn more about the culture. If not, they will have the experience of having learned what Ukrainian culture is and will live their lives knowing that,” said Gorokhivska.

With their performance telling the story of the Ukrainian people, Gorokhivska added that music is another way to express emotions without words.

“Music is a universal language; you don’t need to speak a language to understand music and feel the emotions coming from the music,” explained Gorokhivska. “There are no borders, and there are no obstacles for music.”

“Music adds that emotional component to learning, which makes it more likely for that information to be stored in the brain and become a permanent part of somebody’s educational experience,” said Gerdan-Kaleidoscope of World Music ensemble performer Dr. Mark Bergman.

If you are interested in learning more about the professional music ensemble, you can find more information by going to the Gerdan-Kaleidoscope of World Music website.

