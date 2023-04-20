Stevens football and soccer signees-Gustafson Builders Athletes of the Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Stevens quarterback Jed Jenson has signed on the dotted line to continue his football career at Dakota Wesleyan. Julian Scott will play football and compete in track and field for Northern State. The Raiders Zack Williams signed to play soccer at Metro State. Ryan Gaughan is headed to Culver Stockton college in Missouri.

