Stevens football and soccer signees-Gustafson Builders Athletes of the Week

Raider standouts ready to take their game to the college level
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Vic Quick
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Stevens quarterback Jed Jenson has signed on the dotted line to continue his football career at Dakota Wesleyan. Julian Scott will play football and compete in track and field for Northern State. The Raiders Zack Williams signed to play soccer at Metro State. Ryan Gaughan is headed to Culver Stockton college in Missouri.

