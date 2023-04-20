Snow showers and gusty winds linger into Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This evening a few snow showers continue into Friday, during the early morning hours, currently, no snow accumulation is expected. Tonight’s lows will mostly be in the 20s with winds continuing to gust up to 40 miles per hour. For Friday strong northwesterly winds will continue to gust up to 40 mph once again as highs will be in the 30s for many with a few areas possibly climbing into the 40s.

It will not be as cold and windy this weekend with highs in the 40s on Saturday with winds gusting up to 20 miles per hour at times. Some areas look like they will creep into the 50s by Sunday! Skies will remain partly cloudy on both Saturday and Sunday with winds becoming lightly breezy and southerly by Sunday afternoon. It will be mild on Monday with temperatures likely in the 50s for some, but skies do become mostly cloudy with showers possibly later in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be a bit cooler with rain showers possible at times and highs in the 40s, however, temperatures will return to the 50s for the second half of next week, mostly after Wednesday with the potential for some locations to climb into the 60s by Thursday.

