Cooking with Eric - Easy Italian Skillet Dish

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In a quandary about what to make for dinner?

Italian is always good - here’s a super-simple recipe made in one skillet with ingredients you may already have in your pantry!

Into a large skillet over medium heat, pour in 1 can of cannellini beans, drained and rinsed (can use great northern beans), as well as a can of garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed.

Also add a can of stewed tomatoes, undrained and 1 cup of vegetable broth. Stir to combine, then add 1 teaspoon of Italian seasoning, 3/4 cup instant rice (uncooked) and 1/8 tsp red pepper flakes. Bring to a boil, then reduce to simmer and cook 9 minutes or until rice is cooked.

Then add 1 cup marinara sauce. Stir then serve with shredded Parmesan cheese and fresh basil.

