The Affordable Connectivity Program gives phones and internet to those in need

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the modern age we can take a lot for granted. Access to a way to communicate with your family or boss just may be one of those things.

A government program called the Affordable Connectivity Program seeks to ensure no one is left without some form of communication. Those who qualify would receive a credit on their cell phone or internet bill that would allow them to get service from any providers that participate in the program. An area manager from Cricket Wireless says the need for a phone is more vital today than it once was.

“Help those in our area that can’t really afford a phone bill but need a phone ‘cause nowadays everyone needs a phone to get a job to make health appointments. So that’s what we’re out here trying to promote,” said Christina Terry, an area manager for Cricket Wireless.

Those interested in seeing if they qualify for this program can go to the FCC’s website about the program here.

