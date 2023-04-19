Windy and cooler with rain and snow showers to end the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered clouds are expected overnight with a few snow showers possible in northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills. Low temperatures will be in the 20s for much of the area. It will be breezy with gusts up to 35 mph at times.

Winds pick back up for Thursday as gusts could reach 50 mph at times. Rain and snow showers will be possible with an overcast sky for much of the day. Temperatures will range from the 30s to the 40s. A few snow showers continue on Friday, mainly in the morning. Winds will gust up to 50 mph once again as highs will be in the 30s for many.

It will not be as cold this weekend with highs in the 40s on Saturday and some 50s likely by Sunday! Skies will be partly cloudy both Saturday and Sunday. It will be mild on Monday with temperatures in the 50s for some, but skies become mostly cloudy with showers possible by the afternoon.

Tuesday will be a bit cooler with showers possible at times and high sin the 40s, but temperatures will return to the 50s for the second half of next week with the potential for some 60s!

