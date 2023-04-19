Sparking a taboo conversation: sexual violence among Native American children

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Health Expo features people and booths to keep people healthy physically and mentally.

Elaine Miles, a keynote speaker at the event is using her platform as an actress to open the conversation about sexual violence and suicide. Miles is an actress in HBO Max’s “The Last of Us,” “Smoke Signals,” and “Northern Exposure.” The alarmingly high rate of sexual violence among Indigenous children, sparked Miles to become a leader in the conversation at the Black Hills Health Expo.

