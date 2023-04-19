One-day event re-energizes professionals in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Wednesday the Day of Excellence, a project of Leadership Rapid City, brought speakers to re-energize professionals of Rapid City.

The first Day of Excellence in 2009 had a goal “To promote a culture of excellence through personal and professional development resulting in stronger communities,” now the volunteers of the organization say it is more than that. With five different speakers’ people at the event hopes to re-energize professionals, especially as we head into the summer.

“Then we move into a really rainy season, which can bring who knows what to our area...flooding. So, this maybe is a little recharge, before that starts for us. So, we’re ready for whenever that happens, whether it’s today, tomorrow, or two months from now,” says Alexa White of the Pennington County Emergency Management.

Since the Day of Excellence started 13 years ago, it has become the area’s premiere event for personal and professional development.

