One-day event re-energizes professionals in Rapid City

Day of Excellence, a one-day event started 13 years ago.
Day of Excellence, a one-day event started 13 years ago.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Wednesday the Day of Excellence, a project of Leadership Rapid City, brought speakers to re-energize professionals of Rapid City.

The first Day of Excellence in 2009 had a goal “To promote a culture of excellence through personal and professional development resulting in stronger communities,” now the volunteers of the organization say it is more than that. With five different speakers’ people at the event hopes to re-energize professionals, especially as we head into the summer.

“Then we move into a really rainy season, which can bring who knows what to our area...flooding. So, this maybe is a little recharge, before that starts for us. So, we’re ready for whenever that happens, whether it’s today, tomorrow, or two months from now,” says Alexa White of the Pennington County Emergency Management.

Since the Day of Excellence started 13 years ago, it has become the area’s premiere event for personal and professional development.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
All animals need love regardless of size.
The Humane Society of the Black Hills needs your help
Troy American Horse is trying to inspire the community that helped him get back on his feet.
Giving back to the community that helped him get back on his feet
Sioux Falls 10-year-old allegedly shoots another child with mother’s gun
The updates to the park include redoing the stairs and building a new side walk.
Despite construction, Rapid City’s iconic Dinosaur Park opens May 1

Latest News

K-9 drug detection dog Becky found drugs in a stranded motorist's car.
Note to drug runners: gas up!
Elaine Miles talks about the Black Hills Health Expo on Good Morning KOTA Territory.
Sparking a taboo conversation: sexual violence among Native American children
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
Rapid City skyline from Skyline Drive.
Rapid City plans now, to prevent financial issues in the future