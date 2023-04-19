Cooking Beef with Eric - Sweet and Tangy Meatballs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Want an easy dish to prepare that even kids will eat? Here’s one for you!

First, purchase a bag of Italian Style Meatballs, which you’ll find in the freezer section of your favorite grocery store. If you want to make your own, go for it. But when the sauce is the star, I have no problem using store-bought meatballs. It is best to thaw them a bit before using in a recipe.

First, drain a 20oz can of chunked pineapple into a measuring cup. You want 1 full cup of liquid - if it comes up short, add enough water to bring it up to a cup. Add 3 tablespoons cornstarch to the liquid; stir to dissolve. Pour into the skillet over medium heat. Add 1/2 cup packed brown sugar, 3 tablespoons of white vinegar and 1 tablespoon of soy sauce. Add another 1/3 cup water. Whisk to combine. Add pineapple chunks. Cook for a few minutes until sauce is thickened.

Add meatballs and 1 chopped green pepper. Stir to coat meatballs and peppers with the sauce; cover and simmer on low heat for 10 minutes or so until heated through.

Serve over rice, if desired.

