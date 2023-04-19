Cooking Beef with Eric - Sweet and Tangy Meatballs

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Want an easy dish to prepare that even kids will eat? Here’s one for you!

First, purchase a bag of Italian Style Meatballs, which you’ll find in the freezer section of your favorite grocery store. If you want to make your own, go for it. But when the sauce is the star, I have no problem using store-bought meatballs. It is best to thaw them a bit before using in a recipe.

First, drain a 20oz can of chunked pineapple into a measuring cup. You want 1 full cup of liquid - if it comes up short, add enough water to bring it up to a cup. Add 3 tablespoons cornstarch to the liquid; stir to dissolve. Pour into the skillet over medium heat. Add 1/2 cup packed brown sugar, 3 tablespoons of white vinegar and 1 tablespoon of soy sauce. Add another 1/3 cup water. Whisk to combine. Add pineapple chunks. Cook for a few minutes until sauce is thickened.

Add meatballs and 1 chopped green pepper. Stir to coat meatballs and peppers with the sauce; cover and simmer on low heat for 10 minutes or so until heated through.

Serve over rice, if desired.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
All animals need love regardless of size.
The Humane Society of the Black Hills needs your help
Troy American Horse is trying to inspire the community that helped him get back on his feet.
Giving back to the community that helped him get back on his feet
Sioux Falls 10-year-old allegedly shoots another child with mother’s gun
The updates to the park include redoing the stairs and building a new side walk.
Despite construction, Rapid City’s iconic Dinosaur Park opens May 1

Latest News

Why is a $100+ bottle of wine cost that much?
Eric’s Wine Minute - What Makes an Expensive Bottle Expensive?
Got some high-quality lettuce? Make some lettuce wraps!
Cooking with Eric - Asian Lettuce Wraps
Homemade yogurt isn't as difficult to make as you might think!
Sheridan Cooks - Making Yogurt at Home
Peanut butter and jelly with beef? You bet!
Cooking Beef with Eric - Beefy P M & J Wraps