Black Hills monuments bring in millions of travelers each year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to usnews.com, in 2021, 3.6 million people visited western South Dakota to soak in the sights, scenes, and of course, the monuments.

On average, more than 2 million people visit Mount Rushmore each year. For the Crazy Horse Memorial, they host around one and a half million visitors a year.

In 1927, construction on the historic Mount Rushmore began, and nearly 15 years later, the monument was complete.

The worldwide attraction was built by Gutzon Borglum, who said the purpose of the memorial was to communicate the founding, expansion, preservation, and unification of the United States

“That was the primary goal was to have tourism in the state. Mount Rushmore is a tourist destination in the Black Hills and the state of South Dakota. It’s also seen as the shrine of democracy. It is a place that people travel to from all over the United States, if not all over the world where people come here and see this iconic location, this iconic park that we have here,” said Matt Sweigart, National Park Service Ranger with Mount Rushmore.

In 1992, South Dakota honored this historic landmark by changing the state’s nickname, from the previous “Sunshine State” to the now widely known “Mount Rushmore State”.

In 1948, a conversation started between Oglala Lakota Chief Henry Standing Bear and a sculptor by the name of Korczak Ziolkowski to construct another monument.

This time in honor of Lakota war leader Chief Crazy Horse, who took up arms against the United States government to fight for the native land.

The goal of this monument was to help educate people about Native American culture, and the difficult history they have faced.

“The reason for the mountain is to get people here to learn about our museum, about our university, to get educated, to provide a resource for our mission. Which is to protect and preserve the culture, living heritage, and history of Native American people throughout North America,” said Whitney Rencountre, CEO of Crazy Horse Memorial.

The Crazy Horse Memorial is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and will commemorate the milestone, in June with its annual Volksmarch.

