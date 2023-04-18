Woman celebrates 107th birthday with special ukulele performance

The birthday girl moved to Sun City in 1985 and still lives in the same home.
By Alexis Cortez and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN CITY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – A woman in Arizona celebrated her 107th birthday with a very special performance Friday.

Members of the Sun City Ukulele Club gathered in Rowena Zenk’s front yard to play some of her favorite songs.

A former ukulele player herself, Zenk grew up on a farm in Ohio with 10 siblings. She also played the organ and volunteered with Girl Scouts for many years.

Zenk remembers her mother becoming famous as she was the first woman to walk the Appalachian Trail in one trip in 1955.

The birthday girl moved to Arizona in 1985 and still lives in the same home.

She credits her long life to the homegrown food that nourished her.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All animals need love regardless of size.
The Humane Society of the Black Hills needs your help
Models at the Culture Shock Festival
Many in Rapid City got a taste of Native American fashion on the runway
Gov. Noem signs executive order protecting second amendment rights during her speech last week...
True or false: Noem would be DeSantis’ VP if he’s elected POTUS
Gas prices at a Mt. Rushmore Road gas station.
Gas prices on the rise in South Dakota and across the country
The South Dakota Board of Education Standards voted 5 to 2 to adopt new social studies...
South Dakota Board of Education Standards pulls new social studies standards across finish line

Latest News

This illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar...
Old NASA satellite falling to Earth; risk of danger ‘low’
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., leaves a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol...
McConnell: GOP will not support replacing Feinstein on Senate Judiciary Committee
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell rejects replacing Sen. Dianne Feinstein on the panel.
McConnell rejects replacing Feinstein on Judiciary
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith (50) sits...
Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith dead at 31
Rapid City Parks and Rec is in need of more people to fill open seasonal positions.
Still looking for a summer job? Parks and Rec is hiring!