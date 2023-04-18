Still looking for a summer job? Parks and Rec is hiring!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Parks and Recreation officials say that there are still positions available for the season, including lifeguards, swim instructors, cemetery maintenance, golf course labor, landscape maintenance workers, and mowers.

With warmer temperatures, parks, and greenways are showing signs of growth, and city pools are scheduled to open later in May. Lawn and custodial maintenance are also critical needs in the city’s parks system and at the city cemetery.

“We are still in need of lifeguards and swim instructors,” said city aquatics program specialist Barb Iwan. “It’s important we have the numbers we need to adequately staff our pools so we don’t reach a situation where we have to limit hours or close one of the pool facilities due to lack of staff.”

Candidates for lifeguard and instructor positions must have an American Red Cross Lifeguard with Waterpark certification and be at least 15 years old by the certification class’s end date. The ability to respond to emergency situations, provide first aid, and assist with swim lessons are all part of the job duties. Other responsibilities include monitoring pool safety, carrying out pool patrols, and enforcing pool rules to prevent accidents.

Signups are still available for the lifeguard class scheduled for May 4-7 with an opportunity to be certified to work for the upcoming season. Register for classes at https://rapidcity.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs or call the Roosevelt Swim Center with questions.

“We are in immediate need of mowers and lawn maintenance workers,” said city Parks Division Manager Scott Anderson. “We have great seasonal jobs available to assist in keeping our parks, greenways, golf courses, and cemetery areas groomed and maintained.”

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online at www.rcgov.org. For more information, contact Parks and Recreation at 394-4175 or the Roosevelt Swim Center at 394-5223.

