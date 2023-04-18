Homelessness in Rapid City and what contributes to it

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the weather warms up you may start to notice an increase in homeless people out and about. Are there more people going through this struggle or is it just more comfortable to be outside?

The Cornerstone Mission is the only shelter in Rapid City that houses people temporarily and this can create a stress that is difficult to manage for an organization. Lysa Allison, the executive director of Cornerstone Mission, says that a big portion of the struggle the organization faces is related to finding reliable volunteers and staff to operate 24 hours a day. Allison says that aside from staffing issues, the biggest contributor to homelessness is a lack of mental and medical care for those suffering.

“So I think you know one of the bigger issues with the homeless population is mental health issues and addiction issues. So, we’re always wanting to be able to get them plugged into mental health services but there’s also a shortage of staff to do some of the services and people need to make the decision themselves when they are ready to go to treatment,” said Allison.

Allison says they are able to refer the people with mental health or drug addiction issues to the places they need to be but would love to hold classes on how to avoid these pitfalls in the first place.

