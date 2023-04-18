Homelessness in Rapid City and what contributes to it

As the weather warms up you may start to notice an increase in homeless people out and about.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the weather warms up you may start to notice an increase in homeless people out and about. Are there more people going through this struggle or is it just more comfortable to be outside?

The Cornerstone Mission is the only shelter in Rapid City that houses people temporarily and this can create a stress that is difficult to manage for an organization. Lysa Allison, the executive director of Cornerstone Mission, says that a big portion of the struggle the organization faces is related to finding reliable volunteers and staff to operate 24 hours a day. Allison says that aside from staffing issues, the biggest contributor to homelessness is a lack of mental and medical care for those suffering.

“So I think you know one of the bigger issues with the homeless population is mental health issues and addiction issues. So, we’re always wanting to be able to get them plugged into mental health services but there’s also a shortage of staff to do some of the services and people need to make the decision themselves when they are ready to go to treatment,” said Allison.

Allison says they are able to refer the people with mental health or drug addiction issues to the places they need to be but would love to hold classes on how to avoid these pitfalls in the first place.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Models at the Culture Shock Festival
Many in Rapid City got a taste of Native American fashion on the runway
Lead man sentenced for possession of child pornography
Mountain lions caught on Ring camera, at 2:30 am.
Mountain lion litter caught on camera
Getting access to mental care could be as simple as logging into a laptop.
Sen. Mike Rounds introduces mental health bill to Senate
The Lakota Omniciye student organization hosted the 38th annual Lakota Omniciye Wacipi.
The cultural heritage of Indigenous people was celebrated at the 38th annual Wacipi

Latest News

All animals need love regardless of size.
The Humane Society of the Black Hills needs your help
The South Dakota Board of Education Standards voted 5 to 2 to adopt new social studies...
South Dakota Board of Education Standards pulls new social studies standards across finish line
Gas prices at a Mt. Rushmore Road gas station.
Gas prices on the rise in South Dakota and across the country
Storms
Warmer with a few showers and storms by afternoon