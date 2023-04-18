Dementia: Elderly independence vs. safety

Defining dementia can be an umbrella term for a set of symptoms that include cognitive decline.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Defining dementia can be an umbrella term for a set of symptoms that include cognitive decline. People with dementia will start to lose their memories. They can be confused, and have difficulty speaking, reading, and writing.

When it comes to rights about what people can and can’t do, solutions can be tough to come by.

“They have all the rights that every other American citizen has up until the point that a judge says that they don’t, and that’s where those guardianship and conservatorship lawsuits kind of come into place,” said Jennifer Tomac, managing partner at Tomac & Tomac.

There are nearly 10 million new cases of dementia every year, and currently there are 6 million cases in the U.S. and more than 55 million cases worldwide.

Although there is no cure for dementia, the first step is planning for the future.

“It really is about talking with your loved ones, creating a plan, and then also being able to understand that things do change, but willing to be flexible in that. We want people again to meet people where they are,” said Leslie Morrow, state executive director of the South Dakota chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“One of the best things that families can do in my experience is to plan for this ahead of time. Always being able to have documents in place that say if I’m incapacitated, this is the person I trust to make these decisions for me,” said Tomac.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association South Dakota, by the year 2025 there will be about 20,000 people over the age of 65 with Alzheimer’s.

According to the CDC Alzheimer’s is the most common type of dementia.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Models at the Culture Shock Festival
Many in Rapid City got a taste of Native American fashion on the runway
Lead man sentenced for possession of child pornography
Mountain lions caught on Ring camera, at 2:30 am.
Mountain lion litter caught on camera
Getting access to mental care could be as simple as logging into a laptop.
Sen. Mike Rounds introduces mental health bill to Senate
The Lakota Omniciye student organization hosted the 38th annual Lakota Omniciye Wacipi.
The cultural heritage of Indigenous people was celebrated at the 38th annual Wacipi

Latest News

All animals need love regardless of size.
The Humane Society of the Black Hills needs your help
The South Dakota Board of Education Standards voted 5 to 2 to adopt new social studies...
South Dakota Board of Education Standards pulls new social studies standards across finish line
Gas prices at a Mt. Rushmore Road gas station.
Gas prices on the rise in South Dakota and across the country
This center gives homeless people a place to stay during the day.
Homelessness in Rapid City and what contributes to it