DEA announces 24th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Drug Enforcement Administration will coordinate a combined effort to remove potentially...
Drug Enforcement Administration will coordinate a combined effort to remove potentially dangerous controlled substances from our communities.(KPLC)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Saturday, April 22, the Drug Enforcement Administration and its partners will hold the 24th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at more than 4,000 locations across the country in an effort to collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs safely.

“We’re encouraging families to look through their medicine cabinets and remove the temptation for experimentation that can come when others know you’re holding onto a medication,” DEA Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin C. King said. “If you’re no longer using a prescription medication, we’re encouraging you to take this opportunity to stop by one of our Take Back sites where you can drop them off both safely and anonymously.”

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

For Rapid City, you can drop off your prescription drugs at the Rapid City Police Department Public Safety building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information and to find a collection site near you, visit www.DEATakeBack.com

