Abortion foes urge justices to allow limits on abortion drug

A protester holds a sign reading "I still believe Anita Hill" during a Planned Parenthood rally...
A protester holds a sign reading "I still believe Anita Hill" during a Planned Parenthood rally in support of abortion access outside the Supreme Court on Saturday, April. 15, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for anti-abortion doctors on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to allow restrictions to take effect on a drug used in the most common method of abortion in the United States, while a lawsuit continues.

The justices are weighing a request from the Biden administration and New York-based Danco Laboratories, makers of the drug mifepristone, to keep on hold lower-court rulings restricting mifepristone’s use. The high court is expected to act in the fast-moving case from Texas by late Wednesday.

Alliance Defending Freedom, representing doctors and medical groups in a challenge to Food and Drug Administration approval of the drug, argued in a court filing that the FDA “has stripped away every meaningful and necessary safeguard on chemical abortion, demonstrating callous disregard for women’s well-being, unborn life, and statutory limits.”

The legal brief by the anti-abortion doctors called particular attention to what it termed “mail-order abortion,” recent changes that allow women to obtain mifepristone by mail, without an in-person visit with a doctor.

President Joe Biden’s administration and Danco have defended the drug as safe and effective, and warned of chaos for women and providers if the court-ordered changes take effect.

The legal challenge to mifepristone, one of the two drugs used in medication abortions, quickly reached the Supreme Court after a federal judge issued a ruling on April 7 that would revoke its FDA approval.

Less than a week later, a federal appeals court modified the ruling so that mifepristone would remain available while the case continues, but with limits. The appeals court said the drug can’t be mailed or dispensed as a generic, and patients who seek it need to make three in-person visits with a doctor, among other things.

The court also said the drug should only be approved through seven week of pregnancy for now, even though the FDA since 2016 has endorsed its use through 10 weeks of pregnancy.

Complicating the situation, a federal judge in Washington has ordered the FDA to preserve access to mifepristone under the current rules in 17 Democratic-led states and the District of Columbia that filed a separate lawsuit.

The administration has said the rulings conflict and create an untenable situation for the FDA.

In an order issued Friday by Justice Samuel Alito, the court put the restrictions on hold through Wednesday to give the court time to consider the emergency appeal. The court is expected to decide by then whether to preserve access to mifepristone, free of court-imposed restrictions, while the case proceeds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All animals need love regardless of size.
The Humane Society of the Black Hills needs your help
Models at the Culture Shock Festival
Many in Rapid City got a taste of Native American fashion on the runway
Gov. Noem signs executive order protecting second amendment rights during her speech last week...
True or false: Noem would be DeSantis’ VP if he’s elected POTUS
Gas prices at a Mt. Rushmore Road gas station.
Gas prices on the rise in South Dakota and across the country
The South Dakota Board of Education Standards voted 5 to 2 to adopt new social studies...
South Dakota Board of Education Standards pulls new social studies standards across finish line

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a groundbreaking for a new Intel computer chip...
LIVE: Biden signs executive order to improve access to child care
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith (50) sits...
Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith dead at 31
Dr. Charles Stanley, the senior pastor at First Baptist Church Atlanta and the founder of In...
Charles Stanley, prominent Baptist pastor in Atlanta, dies at 90
Former President Donald Trump announced the release of the Series 2 digital trading cards...
Trump unveils more digital trading cards for sale