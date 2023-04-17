Warm Tuesday with scattered showers and storms by the afternoon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds will increase overnight with a few light showers possible up toward northwest South Dakota. Low temperatures will end up in the 30s and 40s across the area.

Warmer temperatures are expected Tuesday with highs in the 60s and 70s! Unfortunately, mostly cloudy skies are expected through the day. Afternoon showers and storms will be possible with a few storms potentially becoming strong to severe. Hail and strong winds will be the main threat with any storm that becomes strong.

Winds will pick up Tuesday night through Friday with gusts ranging from 40 to 60 mph at times. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s Wednesday with a few rain and snow showers possible near northwest South Dakota, the northern hills, northeast Wyoming and into southeast Montana.

A few more rain and snow showers will be possible on Thursday with highs in the 30s and 40s. Friday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the 30s for many. Snow showers will be possible at times. With the wind, temperatures toward the end of the week could feel much colder than what the thermometer says, with wind chill values down into the teens and 20s at times.

Saturday will remain cool with highs in the 30s and 40s. Breezy conditions could linger into western South Dakota. Sunday will be a little warmer as highs climb into the 40s and 50s. 60s will be likely next week with partly cloudy skies.

