Volunteering contributes more than $100 billion to economic value

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It is said volunteers are more likely to participate in civic organizations and attend public meetings. April 16 - April 22 is National Volunteer Week, a reminder for people to get involved in their community, an action that spurred $122.9 billion in economic value in 2021. The Helpline Center’s website hosts a section that shares different ways you can volunteer in your community, whether it be one time or a recurring action.

