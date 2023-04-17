True or false: Noem would be DeSantis’ VP if he’s elected POTUS

Gov. Noem signs executive order protecting second amendment rights during her speech last week...
Gov. Noem signs executive order protecting second amendment rights during her speech last week at an NRA forum.(Dakota News Now)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Is Gov. Kristi Noem vying for a national office?

There have been rumors that South Dakota’s governor is working toward a Washington DC office since before the pandemic. Now there’s a federal filing listing Noem as a vice presidential candidate.

The form, FEC-2, was filed on April 8 and can be found here on the Federal Election Commission’s website.   It lists Ronald Dion DeSantis running for the nation’s top office with Noem as his second.

According to Noem’s chief of communications, the report is false.  He said, “You can credibly quote me as saying this is a false filing.” He went on to say anyone can file that form.

Previous DeSantis filings for both the U.S. Senate and House did not list a middle name and only listed him as Ronald D. DeSantis. According to Florida law, DeSantis would have to resign as governor if he declared he was running for president,

We have requested a comment from Noem.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Models at the Culture Shock Festival
Many in Rapid City got a taste of Native American fashion on the runway
Lead man sentenced for possession of child pornography
Mountain lions caught on Ring camera, at 2:30 am.
Mountain lion litter caught on camera
Gov. Noem signs executive order protecting second amendment rights
Noem targets financial institutions that ‘discriminate’ against gun owners
The Lakota Omniciye student organization hosted the 38th annual Lakota Omniciye Wacipi.
The cultural heritage of Indigenous people was celebrated at the 38th annual Wacipi

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
The introduction of a new bill to the US Senate could make getting access to mental health care...
Easier access for rural mental health care is on the horizon
With over 300 booths at the gun show, unique items were sure to pop up.
Finding more than guns at the gun show
The spring season brings its own set of problems that homeowners need to watch out for.
Preparing your home for spring