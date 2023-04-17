Sunny and warmer to start the week.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A warmer and drier airmass will prevail over the region today into Tuesday as an area of high pressure amplifies over the central United States. The drier conditions will lead to elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions on Monday and Tuesday, especially over northeastern Wyoming. Highs will be in the 60s today and Tuesday.

Tuesday we will see sunshine and a bit of cloud cover. Temperatures are still expected to be in the 60s to 70s with southwesterly winds developing. A chance for rain and isolated thunderstorms that will develop later in the afternoon. The precipitation will be scattered. Beyond Tuesday an area of low pressure will extend into the region bringing cooler temperatures and an unsettled weather pattern that will extend into Friday.

