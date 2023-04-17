Rapid City to host community forum on Alzheimer’s and Dementia

Happy seniors networking together at home.
Support is available to families of people with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease in the Rapid City area and can hear what resources are needed in this forum.
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Alzheimer’s Association South Dakota Chapter will present a community forum and listening session on April 25 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Minneluzahan Senior Center at 315 N. 4th Street in Rapid City.

The session is meant for people who want to learn more about the support that is available to families of people with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease in the Rapid City area and hear what resources are needed.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s services and Alzheimer’s disease will be discussed with the participants. There will be a chance to talk about the best ways to help people with Alzheimer’s and how the various services can help more people.

“With more than 18,000 South Dakotans living with Alzheimer’s, community sessions such as this are so important,” said Leslie Morrow, state executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association South Dakota Chapter. “We want Rapid City area residents to know what kinds of resources are available to them, and find out how best to serve the community.”

Registration for this event is available by phone: 1-800-272-3900.

