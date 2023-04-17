Prescribed burn set for Custer State Park

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Wildland Fire plans to have a 225-acre prescribed burn Tuesday in Custer State Park.

The burn is between LH Road and Highway 16A on the north end of the Wildlife Loop Road. However, if weather conditions are not favorable, the burn will be rescheduled. Cleanup operations and monitoring will continue for several days.

Objectives of this burn are to “increase the diversity of forage and habitat for wildlife, improve native grass growth, and provide safe and quality training for firefighting staff. Weather conditions will be monitored closely to ensure prescribed fire conditions align with management objectives for the burn,” according to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

The park will be open as usual, but visitors can expect delays near the prescribed burn area.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.