Downtown parking structure to close temporarily

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Sunday, April 30, Rapid City’s downtown parking structure will close for six weeks for the next phase of renovation work.

The entire parking structure will close at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 30 to all vehicles and pedestrians. This latest phase of the renovation work includes concrete treatment on all levels and major structural renovations in the driving lanes of the structure.

Until the April 30 closure, access to the parking structure continues as phase one work continues. The structure will be accessible from both the Fifth and Sixth Street entrances. The public should expect detours within the structure until the closure begins on April 30. Drivers are instructed to reduce speed and use caution around the work areas. Pedestrians are recommended not to walk through marked work areas.

The public can keep up on the status of the project by visiting the city’s home page at www.rcgov.org.

