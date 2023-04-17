Dentistry With Heart program giving away free smiles

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Orchard Meadows Family Dental & Denture Clinic is giving people a free smile in need.

The clinic offers one day of free dental services on May 5 to all adults in the Black Hills. The program is called Dentistry With Heart, and organizers say they are trying to help people that might not be able to afford professional dental care.

“We have an obligation to use our skills to help others,” said Dr. Mark Garner, Orchard Meadows owner, and lead dentist. “This is one way that we can give to the community that will truly make a difference in someone’s life.”

Dentistry With Heart will take place at the Orchard Meadows Family Dental & Denture Clinic, 2606 Elderberry Blvd, Rapid City, and will begin at 8 a.m. All administrations are free and incorporate an expert dental cleaning, filling, or tooth extraction. Anybody 18 years old and older is qualified and all administrations are on a first come/first served basis.

For more information call 605-737-3150.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.