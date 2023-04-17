Dakota Territory Gun Association holds gun show at the Monument

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Over 300 booths were set up in a hall in the Monument this weekend for people to buy, sell, and trade guns plus some other unique items.

The Monument was packed from wall to wall with tables. From antique decorations to high-quality knives there was a lot for someone interested in outdoor activities. Some of these items may come as a surprise to those simply interested in attending for guns. One vendor even compared this show to shops in the area because of the range of items for sale.

“We have a little bit of everything we have about 16 tables here. If you can’t find it at Walmart, I tell people we sell it. The different dealers here come from about six or seven different states,” said Hannibal Hayes, a collector at the event.

Hayes said he sees just as much merchandise indirectly related to guns as directly related to them. Some tables had games and treats for any kids who may be tagging along. These tables often held educational material to help younger attendees understand responsible gun ownership. In addition to teaching moments, some collectors said this can be a social experience as well.

“I have a lot of disabled vets and stuff like that I work with, and I’m associated with, so I do stuff for them, but other than that it is just something to come and have fun,” said Jeff Nelson, a collector at the event.

Dakota Territory Gun Association plans to hold more shows like this for those who want to catch it next time.

