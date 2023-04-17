Bring in your old tech for community collection by EchoWorks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In celebration of Earth Day and as a thank you to the community, EchoWorks, part of Black Hills Works, will be hosting a free community collection event at the Rapid City Earth Day Expo 2023 on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The public is welcome to bring electronics to be recycled; electronics such as printers, cell phones, flat-screen televisions, and computers. Also available is the secure destruction of hard drives.

The free community collection event is sponsored, in part, by Black Hills Energy.

“Thanks to the individuals and businesses who have trusted EchoWorks to recycle their old electronics, we’ve diverted more than 400,000 pounds from our landfill,” said Randy Sheppard, E-Recycling Supervisor.

EchoWorks also employs two people with disabilities, Tyler and Blaze, who enjoy meaningful days providing an important service for our community. “We’re helping our environment and providing employment to two great guys. It’s a win-win,” said Randy.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.