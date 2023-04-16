Sen. Mike Rounds introduces mental health bill to Senate

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Recent legislation introduced by Sen. Mike Rounds would make it easier to get mental healthcare by allowing virtual visits to be an alternative to in-person visits.

The bill would expand the services available to people already to include “home-based” services for those who are in rural areas where access to good mental healthcare can be slim to none. Rounds says this is a common-sense piece of legislation because it seeks to make the lives of farmers, ranchers, and rural people easier by giving them the same access to care that those in more urban areas already have.

“It would be a lot easier to be able to do it from your own home, your own living room, your own dining room table using an iPad or an iPhone as opposed to driving in someplace and hoping you catch your psychiatrist at the right time,” said Rounds

This bill was just introduced in the U.S. Senate at the end of last month. We will keep you updated on any changes or progress that happens with it.

