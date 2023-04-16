Sen. Mike Rounds introduces mental health bill to Senate

Getting access to mental care could be as simple as logging into a laptop.
Getting access to mental care could be as simple as logging into a laptop.(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Recent legislation introduced by Sen. Mike Rounds would make it easier to get mental healthcare by allowing virtual visits to be an alternative to in-person visits.

The bill would expand the services available to people already to include “home-based” services for those who are in rural areas where access to good mental healthcare can be slim to none. Rounds says this is a common-sense piece of legislation because it seeks to make the lives of farmers, ranchers, and rural people easier by giving them the same access to care that those in more urban areas already have.

“It would be a lot easier to be able to do it from your own home, your own living room, your own dining room table using an iPad or an iPhone as opposed to driving in someplace and hoping you catch your psychiatrist at the right time,” said Rounds

This bill was just introduced in the U.S. Senate at the end of last month. We will keep you updated on any changes or progress that happens with it.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lead man sentenced for possession of child pornography
Mountain lions caught on Ring camera, at 2:30 am.
Mountain lion litter caught on camera
Rapid City Police Department seized gun at Rapid City Regional Airport.
TSA intercepts loaded gun at Rapid City Regional Airport
Gov. Noem signs executive order protecting second amendment rights
Noem targets financial institutions that ‘discriminate’ against gun owners
One of Shepherd's Meadow housing in Rapid City
Shepherd’s Meadow offering affordable homes for senior citizens in the Black Hills

Latest News

The Lakota Omniciye student organization hosted the 38th annual Lakota Omniciye Wacipi.
The cultural heritage of Indigenous people was celebrated at the 38th annual Wacipi
Models at the Culture Shock Festival
Many in Rapid City got a taste of Native American fashion on the runway
Bird watching is just one of the many activities offered at Wind Cave for National Park Week.
Celebrate with bones, birds, and boxwork at Wind Cave for National Park Week
Sioux Falls starts homeless outreach effort that was used in Rapid City