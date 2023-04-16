Many in Rapid City got a taste of Native American fashion on the runway

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Indigenous art was displayed on the runway as part of the Culture Shock Festival at the Monument. Event Director Dalton Buckman wanted to highlight Native American artists while bringing the Black Hills community together.

“Just bringing everybody together of all races, and not just indigenous, but just bringing a community together in general for a really fun time, especially with all the negative stuff that’s happening in Rapid, we just want to give a positive place for everyone to come in,” said Buckman.

According to NTV.com, Native Americans were highly respectful of nature and made it a point to never waste any part of the animal. fur, feathers, leather, and bone were all used to make decorative costumes, clothing, and other ceremonial accessories.

Handmade clothing from a Native American designer (KOTA/KEVN)

“We bring people in, and not only are we teaching modeling basics, but also basic empowerment for our women and our young men. There’s been a lot of genocide where we’ve encompassed as a people, so building our people back up in more ways than one and not just fashion but personally to the core is really what we focus on,” Buckman said.

The Culture Shock fashion show had seven designers and over 60 models embracing their talents from all parts of the U.S.

The inaugural event includes a music festival featuring over 30 musicians, including Grammy-nominated artist Kirko Bangz.

