Dry and mild for the first half of the week

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Today will be perfect for leaving the house and enjoying the outdoors. We will be clear, and dry, with sufficiently less wind for this afternoon. Highs will climb into the 50s and 60s with plenty of sun thought out the day. A light breeze will develop later in the day with gusts up to 15 miles per hour. Tonight, clear skies and little to no breeze will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s.

A warmer and drier airmass will prevail over the region through Monday and Tuesday as an area of high pressure amplifies over the central United States. The drier conditions will lead to elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions on Monday and Tuesday, especially near northeastern Wyoming. As mentioned Monday dry, and above-average temperatures will lead to a beautiful day, highs will range from the mid-50s to the 70s with plenty of sunshine. A few clouds will develop late Monday with increasing cloud cover throughout the night holding evening temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Tuesday we will see sunshine and a bit of cloud cover. Temperatures are still expected to be in the 60s to 70s with strong southwesterly winds developing. A chance for rain and isolated thunderstorms that will develop later in the afternoon. Beyond Tuesday an area of low pressure will extend into the region bringing cooler temperatures and an unsettled weather pattern that will extend into Friday.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lead man sentenced for possession of child pornography
Mountain lions caught on Ring camera, at 2:30 am.
Mountain lion litter caught on camera
Rapid City Police Department seized gun at Rapid City Regional Airport.
TSA intercepts loaded gun at Rapid City Regional Airport
Gov. Noem signs executive order protecting second amendment rights
Noem targets financial institutions that ‘discriminate’ against gun owners
One of Shepherd's Meadow housing in Rapid City
Shepherd’s Meadow offering affordable homes for senior citizens in the Black Hills

Latest News

Breezy
Cooler start to the weekend, but warmer temperatures will return Sunday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Windy and cool today; warmer by Sunday
Breezy
Cooler & breezy with a few shower chances
Staying mild Thursday with showers possible by the afternoon