Walk held in Rapid City for STD Awareness Month

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday, the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board held a walk in the Lakota Homes area for STD Awareness Month.

In addition to the walk, free sexually transmitted infection and HIV testings were offered to encourage people to get tested. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in five people in the United States has an STI.

“It’s very important because a lot of people aren’t completely aware that HIV is still prevalent, especially in Indian country, and a lot of our Native American communities. And, not just on reservations but in urban areas as well,” said Karin Eagle, program coordinator.

For more information on where you can get tested click here.

