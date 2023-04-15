Vietnam War veterans honored for their service

Vietnam Veteran pinning ceremony
Vietnam Veteran pinning ceremony(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the 1960s and early 1970s, the heavily-publicized Vietnam War caused division and protest. Despite the controversy, men and women still risked their lives.

In Piedmont Friday, Johnson honored more than 20 veterans with a Vietnam War era pin.

According to history.com, this war was long and costly between the communist governments of North Vietnam and South Vietnam. The U.S. fought alongside South Vietnam. By the time the conflict ended, more than three million people were killed, including 58,220 Americans.

”Our country did not do a very good job in the 1960s and the 1970s in honoring the people who served us in uniform. This is an opportunity for me to say those Vietnam veterans, those Vietnam Era veterans. Thank you a grateful nation honors you for your service,” South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson said.

Johnson continued by saying thousands of veterans did not have the welcome home they should have received, and he will continue to honor those who served.

