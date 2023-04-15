Lead man sentenced for possession of child pornography

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - William Stone, 73 of Lead was sentenced today for the possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors say 6,700 images were found on multiple devices. He photo-shopped himself into the pictures as the one committing the abuse to the child. The original photos of the children were ones he took when he was a bus driver, but edited them into lewd photos.

Prosecutors requested he served seven years behind bars.

His defense requested the minimum five-year sentence. They claimed that Stone was ashamed of what he had done and took accountability of his actions. It was also noted that Stone helped preserve the history of Lead by taking tens of thousands of photos.

Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced him to five years in federal prison with 10 years supervision, due to his age, support system, and his accountability for what he did.

