It’s time to stop and smell the flowers ... well, almost

The flowers will be stored in the city greenhouse until it becomes warm enough for them to be...
The flowers will be stored in the city greenhouse until it becomes warm enough for them to be planted.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Rapid City started preparing for summer by planting and organizing all the flowers that will be placed in various parks.

Although the city does plant their own flowers, 8,000 to be exact, they also receive help from other growers.

On Thursday, the greenhouse received a shipment of 17,000 flowers. On Friday they started planting these flowers in cartons.

“It takes a lot of patience, and a lot of practice. You get better at it as you go, but when you first start it takes a little bit longer, it’s hard not to pull the tops off and kill them that way,” said Logan Runge, seasonal parks maintenance worker.

When choosing which flowers to plant, greenhouse specialist John Berglund says he chooses big, bright, vibrant flowers that would catch someone’s attention.

However, people aren’t the only attention these flowers are getting. Bees are also attracted to these flowers.

There are around 400 species of bees native to South Dakota, according to South Dakota Public Broadcasting, and according to fairplant.org bees are at risk of extinction.

The pollen from the city’s 25,000 flowers will attract local bees, which will then help plants thrive.

“Our parks are widely used by our residents, by our visitors. They come and stop by and see the parks, so it just adds to the overall enjoyment of them,” Berglund said.

The flowers should be planted the week before Memorial Day.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain lions caught on Ring camera, at 2:30 am.
Mountain lion litter caught on camera
Pine Ridge man charged with second-degree murder
Cetan Long Soldier was arrested and charged in last month's shooting.
Police catch Rapid City shooting suspect
FILE - Nathan Chasing Horse, left, and Clark County public defender Kristy Holston listen...
Chasing Horse’s Nevada sex abuse trial on hold indefinitely
One of Shepherd's Meadow housing in Rapid City
Shepherd’s Meadow offering affordable homes for senior citizens in the Black Hills

Latest News

Lead man sentenced for possession of child pornography
It is important to get tested to prevent further health issues from developing.
Walk held in Rapid City for STD Awareness Month
Tri-State Museum will expand.
Belle Fourche expanding Tri-State Museum
Vietnam Veteran pinning ceremony
Vietnam War veterans honored for their service